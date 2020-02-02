Shaheen Bagh protestors against Article 370 abrogation, Ram mandir construction: Yogi Adityanath

While addressing an election rally in Delhi's Badarpur, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday attacked the anti-CAA protestors in Shaheen Bagh area. He said that the main motive of their agitation is against the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and construction of Lord Ram's Temple in Ayodhya. He further said that when the provisions of Article 370, that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, were abrogated, pain was felt by Pakistan and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

In the rally, UP CM said, "Protest at Shaheen Bagh is just an excuse, what they really wanted to protest against was the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and construction of Lord Ram's Temple in Ayodhya."

"When Article 370 was abrogated, pain was felt by Pakistan and Arvind Kejriwal," Adityanath said, addressing a rally in south Delhi's Badarpur.

Adityanath said in the Delhi elections, on one side there is the leadership of Narendra Modi for development and nationalism, on the other, there is the Congress and Kejriwal who "support divisive forces".

"The BJP is working with zero tolerance towards terrorism. But Kejriwal is busy with sponsoring and offering biryani in Shaheen Bagh," he said.

ALSO READ | Yogi Adityanath ne bhagwaa lok seva ke liye dhaaran kiyaa hai': UP CM's office hits back at Priyanka Gandhi

ALSO READ | Adityanath will have to leave UP if NRC is implemented: Akhilesh