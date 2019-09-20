Adityanath will have to leave UP if NRC is implemented: Akhilesh

Terming the National Register of Citizens (NRC) a medium to instil fear, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said if it is implemented in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would have to leave the state.

Yadav was addressing a press conference at the party office here as he welcomed former BSP leaders Dayaram Pal and Mithai Lal Bharati into the Samajwadi Party fold. Pal has been a president of the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party's UP unit.

Replying to the chief minister's statement regarding implementation of the NRC in Uttar Pradesh, the SP chief said, "If NRC is implemented in UP, then he (Yogi Adityanath) would have to return. He is a 'mool niwaasi' (resident) of Uttarakhand." "NRC is only a medium to indulge in politics of instilling fear. Earlier, it was divide and rule, now it is the politics of fear," he said.

"We have kicked out the divisive forces. Now, we will make the people understand, and these people instilling fear will be out of the government," Yadav added.

Referring to the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the former chief minister said the question is whether people falling ill are getting treatment and whether the children are going to schools.

"The government claims that the situation is normal there. If it is really normal, then why are there so many restrictions," he questioned.

"The BJP is seeking votes in the name of Pakistan, but it has not allowed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fly in its airspace. Danger from China is more than Pakistan, and hence, it is necessary to secure the borders," the SP chief said.

Yadav also termed the cases registered against senior party leader and Rampur MP Azam Khan unjust.

"Why were people on whose complaints cases were registered against Azam Khan silent for nine years? Who suddenly exerted pressure on them? This government is in power for two-and-half years. Why were the cases not lodged earlier? Action is being initiated against Azam Khan since he has built the university," he said.

Yadav also referred to little Khajanchi, who was born to his mother when she was waiting in a queue outside an ATM after demonetisation.

"Khajanchi's family does not even have food to eat. He hails from the family of a snake-charmer, and people from this community still beg for food. I urge the PNB to build a house for him through CSR funds and give him Rs 10,000 every month. Otherwise, the RBI should do it," he said.

