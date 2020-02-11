Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Rithala Assembly Constituency Result LIVE

An India TV illustration

Rithala Assembly Constituency Result Live: ​Counting of votes in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 will began at 8 am on Tuesday. Rithala assembly constituency, a part of North-West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, is one of the seventy assembly constituencies of Delhi.

Rithala is expected to witness a two-way fight between Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) incumbent MLA Mohinder Goyal and Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Manish Chaudhary, councillor in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. Congress has fielded Manish Kumar Pandey from the seat this election.

Before AAP’s landslide victory in Delhi in 2015, the Rithala seat was a known BJP stronghold, with the party’s candidate winning from the seat in 2008 as well, at a time when Congress was in power in the National Capital.

AAP’s Goyal had defeated BJP’s then sitting MLA Kulwant Rana by around 30,000 votes in 2015. Goyal polled a total of 93, 470 votes, while Rana received 64, 219 votes.

Congress was a distant third with 5,367 votes.