PM Modi to inaugurate completed section of Kanpur Metro, other developmental projects on Dec 28 | 10 points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will inaugurate a number of projects including the completed section of Kanpur Metro Rail Project and the Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, his office informed on Sunday. The Prime Minister will also attend the 54th Convocation of IIT Kanpur as chief guest.
- PM Modi will inaugurate the completed section of Kanpur Metro Rail Project at around 1:30 PM. During the programme, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project.
- Prior to this, he will attend the 54th Convocation Ceremony of IIT Kanpur at around 11 AM.
- This completed 9 Km long section is from IIT Kanpur to Moti Jheel.
- Prime Minister will inspect the Kanpur Metro Rail Project and undertake a metro ride from IIT metro station to Geeta Nagar.
- The entire length of the Metro Rail Project in Kanpur is 32 Km, and is being built at a cost of over Rs 11,000 crore.
- Prime Minister will inaugurate the Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project.
- The 356 Km long project has a capacity of around 3.45 million metric tonne per annum.
- Extending from Bina refinery in Madhya Pradesh to Panki in Kanpur, the project has been built at a cost of over Rs 1500 crore. It will help the region access petroleum products from the Bina refinery.
- Prime Minister will be the Chief Guest of the 54th Convocation of IIT Kanpur. During the convocation, all the students will be issued digital degrees through an in-house blockchain-driven technology developed at the Institute under the National Blockchain Project.
- Prime Minister will launch the blockchain-based digital degrees. These digital degrees can be verified globally and are unforgeable.