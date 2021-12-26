Sunday, December 26, 2021
     
  4. PM Modi to inaugurate completed section of Kanpur Metro, other developmental projects on Dec 28 | 10 points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of multiple projects, in Varanasi.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 26, 2021 19:25 IST
Image Source : PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will inaugurate a number of projects including the completed section of Kanpur Metro Rail Project and the Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, his office informed on Sunday. The Prime Minister will also attend the 54th Convocation of IIT Kanpur as chief guest. 

  1. PM Modi will inaugurate the completed section of Kanpur Metro Rail Project at around 1:30 PM. During the programme, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project.
  2. Prior to this, he will attend the 54th Convocation Ceremony of IIT Kanpur at around 11 AM.
  3. This completed 9 Km long section is from IIT Kanpur to Moti Jheel.
  4. Prime Minister will inspect the Kanpur Metro Rail Project and undertake a metro ride from IIT metro station to Geeta Nagar.
  5. The entire length of the Metro Rail Project in Kanpur is 32 Km, and is being built at a cost of over Rs 11,000 crore.
  6. Prime Minister will inaugurate the Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project.
  7. The 356 Km long project has a capacity of around 3.45 million metric tonne per annum.
  8. Extending from Bina refinery in Madhya Pradesh to Panki in Kanpur, the project has been built at a cost of over Rs 1500 crore. It will help the region access petroleum products from the Bina refinery.
  9. Prime Minister will be the Chief Guest of the 54th Convocation of IIT Kanpur. During the convocation, all the students will be issued digital degrees through an in-house blockchain-driven technology developed at the Institute under the National Blockchain Project.
  10. Prime Minister will launch the blockchain-based digital degrees. These digital degrees can be verified globally and are unforgeable.

