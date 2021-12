Follow us on Image Source : PTI Poll body, Health Ministry crucial meet tomorrow to discuss polls in 5 states amid Omicron scare

The Election Commission of India will convene a meeting on Monday, the 27th of December with senior officials of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare including Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, said sources.

The meeting will discuss the prevailing COVID19 situation for upcoming Assembly elections in five states.

Follow Omicron LIVE updates HERE

ALSO READ | Self-awareness, discipline our strength in fighting Omicron: PM Modi in last Mann ki Baat