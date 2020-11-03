Parsa: Prestige at stake for Chandrika Roy as Lalu's former confidant enters fray on JDU ticket

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Chandrika Roy is contesting from Parsa Assembly seat on JDU ticket

The Parsa assembly segment in Saran district is witnessing a fight playing out between the families of two Yadav giants of Bihar politics -- Lalu Prasad and Chandrika Roy. The marital dispute between Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav and Aishwarya, a daughter of Chandrika Roy, has its shadow in the poll battle on this seat which votes on November 3.

Located in the Saran district, Parsa assembly constituency forms a part of Chapra Lok Sabha seat, which the RJD supremo has represented four times. Presently, BJP's national spokesman Rajiv Pratap Rudy is the MP from Chapra.

A Yadav-dominated constituency, the Parsa seat, besides the electoral fight, is also dominated by talks on the bad marriage between Tej Pratap and Aishwarya. Within six months of tying the nuptial knot in May 2018, their conjugal relationship hit the bottleneck and the dispute is now pending with a Patna family court.

Roy and his family are canvassing against RJD candidate Chhote Lal by telling the people in the constituency about the alleged "ill-treatment" meted out to Aishwarya by Prasad's family and asking voters to deliver justice.

Chandrika represented Parsa six times as an RJD leader. He joined the JD(U) just ahead of the Assembly elections which has fielded him from the seat.

JD(U) leader Chhote Lal was hoping a JD(U) ticket, but after the ruling party's snub, he crossed over to the RJD and is now challenging his old rival on the seat. As a JD(U) nominee, Chhote Lal had defeated Chandrika Roy, the son of former chief minister Daroga Prasad, in 2005 as well as in 2010. But in 2015, when the JD (U) and the RJD fought as allies, Parsa was given to Lalu Prasad’s party in the seat-sharing arrangement and its nominees Chandrika Roy emerged victorious.

Parsa is considered a bastion of Chandrika's family, whose father Daroga Prasad represented it seven terms since the first assembly polls in Independent India in 1951. Chandrika took over the seat after the death of his father and has won it six times since 1985.

The LJP has fielded Rakesh Kumar Singh, a BJP rebel, from the seat. He could eat into Chandrika's votes.

