Parsa assembly election result: JDU's Chandrika Roy trailing in clash with old rival Chhote Lal

Parsa assembly election result: The Parsa Assembly seat is one of the 243 Legislative assembly seats in Bihar. Located in the Saran district, Parsa assembly constituency forms a part of Chhapra Lok Sabha seat. Parsa is witnessing a battle between the families of two Yadav giants of Bihar politics -- Lalu Prasad and Chandrika Roy.

Chandrika Roy has been fielded by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JDU from Parsa. Roy is facing challenge from RJD's Chhote Lal. LJP has pitted Rakesh kumar Singh, a BJP rebel, from the seat. It is quite possible that he could eat into Chandrika Roy's votes. Shailendra Yadav of the Jan Aadhikar Party (JAP), led by Pappu Yadav, is also in fray from Parsa.

Parsa is considered a bastion of Chandrika Roy's family, whose father Daroga Prasad Rai represented it seven terms since the first assembly polls in Independent India in 1951. Roy took over the seat after the death of his father and has won it six times since 1985.

Apart from the electoral battle, the Yadav-dominated constituency is also dominated by talks on the bad marriage between Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav and Chandrika Roy's daughter Aishwarya Rai. Within six months of tying the knot in May 2018, their conjugal relationship hit the bottleneck. Now, the dispute is pending with a Patna family court. Click here for Bihar Election Result LIVE coverage

Betting high on the issue, Roy and his family have been canvassing against RJD candidate Chhote lal Rai by talking to the people in the consituency about the alleged "ill-treatment" meted out to Aishwarya by Prasad's family and asking voters to deliver "justice". Roy, who represented Parsa six times as an RJD leader, had quit the party in the wake of the marital dispute between Tej Pratap and his daughter Aishwarya. Later, he joined the JDU. Chhote Lal, who was hoping for JDU ticket, had crossed over to the RJD after the ruling party's snub. As a JDU nominee, Lal had defeated Roy in 2005 as well as in 2010. In 2015, when the JDU and RJD fought as allies, Parsa was given to Lalu Prasad Yadav's party in the seat-sharing arrangements and its nominees Chandrika Roy emerged victorious. According to the voter list in 2019, there are 2,58,877 electorate in the Parsa assembly segment. Out of this, Yadav voters account for around 65,000. Muslims number around 35,000 on the seat. The constituency has a significant presence of chief minister Nitish Kumar's Kurmi castemen at 40,000, besides about 30,000 forward castes, mostly Rajputs.

