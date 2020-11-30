Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Karnataka Panchayat polls to be held in 2 phases in December

The Karnataka state Election Commission on Monday announced dates for the elections to the Gram Panchayats in two-phases on December 22 and December 27. Counting of votes is scheduled on December 30.

After receiving a rap from the Karnataka High Court two weeks ago, the KSEC has announced these dates.

The high court had set November 12 as the deadline to the KSEC in its latest verdict. It had also said the KSEC must announce the calendar of events within three weeks of the judgement.

The KSEC had postponed the Gram Panchayat elections due to the Covid pandemic in June and as a result of this the term of as many as 5,800 of the 6,004 Gram Panchayats in the state have come to an end.

