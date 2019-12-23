Jharkhand Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Early trends show hung assembly

Results for the Jharkhand Assembly elections that were held in December are slated to be out on Monday. Counting for the votes began at 8 am in all the 24 district headquarters. Early trends through EVM counting showed a hung Jharkhand assembly. Initial rounds of counting through postal ballots showed BJP taking over Congress-JMM+. Counting through EVM, which began at 9 am, showed BJP take past Congress-JMM with 3 seats. The maximum rounds of counting will take place at Chatra with 28 rounds and lowest round at two seats -- Chandankyari and Torpa. Jharkhand went to polls from November 30 to December 20.

Jharkhand Election Results 2019 Live Updates:

Party Candidate Seat Leads JVM (P) Babulal Marandi Dhanwar Trails JMM Hemant Soren Dumka

09:32 am: Official trends from Election Commission

Image Source : ELECTION COMMISSION Jharkhand Election Results 2019: Official trends from Election Commission

09:24 am: Congress-JMM takes lead on 40 seats, BJP on 30

09:21 am: Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand Babulal Marandi likely to emerge as the kingmaker

09:18 am: Official Election Commission trends

Image Source : ELECTION COMMISSION Jharkhand election results 2019: EC trends

09:00 am: Counting of votes through Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) begins

08:58 am: BJP now leading on 39 seats in Jharkhand; Congress-JMM+ on 35, others on 7 seats

09:01 am: JMM working president Hemant Soren leads over state Welfare (Women & Child Development and Minority Affairs) Minister Lois Marandi after counting of postal ballots in Dumka seat

08:56 am: Trends as per postal ballot

BJP's Raghubar Das (Jamshedpur East): Leading

JVM's Babulal Marandi (Dhanwar): Leading

JMM's Hemant Soren (Dumka): Leading

JMM's Hemant Soren (Barhait): Leading

AJSU's Sudesh Kumar Mahto (Silli): Leading

IND Saryu Rai (Jamshedpur East): Trailing

Congress's Gourav Vallabh (Jamshedpur East): Trailing

BJP's Lois Marandi (Dumka): Trailing

08:53 am: BJP edges past Congress-JMM+; BJP on 38 seats, Congress alliance on 36, others on 7

08:51 am: BJP, Congress-JMM+ in neck-to-neck fight on 36 seats each

08:47 am: According to the postal ballots trends, Congress-JMM+ is leading on 36 seats, BJP on 34 seats ​

08:40 am: Early trends show Congress-JMM+ leading on 35 seats, BJP on 32, others on 7

08:36 am: Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das takes early lead against Saryu Rai in Jamshedpur​

08:22 am: Early trends show Congress-JMM+ leading on 24 seats, BJP on 18​

08:17 am: BJP's Biranchi Narayan leading from Bokaro seat​

08:15 am: Initial trends show BJP, Congress-JMM+ leading on 15 seats each

08:12 am: Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das leads from Jamshedpur East​

08:07 am: BJP's Raj Sinha leading from Dhanbad​

08:04 am: Poster with 'Jharkhand ki pukar hai gathbandhan ki sarkar hai. Hemant ab ki baar hai' seen in Ranchi​​

Image Source : ANI Jharkhand election results: Posters seen in Ranchi

08:00: Counting of votes for 81 seats​ in Jharkhand begins

07:55 am: Image below shows a counting center in Ranchi. Counting of votes to begin at 8 am​

Image Source : ANI Jharkhand elections: Counting centre in Ranchi

07:36 am: Image below shows a counting centre in Dumka​. Counting of votes to begin at 8 am

Image Source : ANI Jharkhand elections: Counting centre in Dumka

07:08 am: Most exit polls for the Jharkhand assembly elections have predicted a hung assembly in the state with an advantage to the Congress-JMM+ alliance.​

06:53 am: The overall voter turnout in Jharkhand was recorded at 65.17 per cent. Voting passed off peacefully across 81 assembly constituencies in the state.​

The hot seat, which will be the center of attraction on the counting day will be Jamshedpur East. Chief Minister Raghubar Das has been winning this seat since 1995. He is pitted against ex-cabinet colleague Saryu Rai. Saryu Rai turned rebellion after his ticket was put on hold by the party. The other important seats are Dumka and Barhet from where JMM Executive President and former Chief Minister is contesting. He is pitted against Social Welfare Minister Louis Marandi at Dumka.

Also Read | Jharkhand Assembly Polls: 70.83 per cent voting recorded in final phase

Also Read | 62.54% polling recorded in fourth phase of Jharkhand elections​