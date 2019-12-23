Jharkhand result 2019: CM frontrunner Hemant Soren secures massive victory in both seats he contested

Image Source : PTI JMM working president Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha working president and Chief Minister frontrunner in the state Hemant Soren has won from both the constituencies he contested in the state assembly polls.

JMM working chief contested the election from two seats — Barhait and Dumka. In Barhait, Soren secured a total of 73725 votes against BJP's Simon Malto who got 47985.

While in Dumka, Soren recieved 81007 votes against Lois Marandi of the BJP securing 67819 votes.

Hemant Soren celebrated his party's winning spree in the Jharkhand assembly polls by riding a bicycle at his home. The counting of votes, has thrown up a clear mandate for the tribal party and its pre-poll allies - the Congress and RJD.

Soren even gave a photo-op to the waiting TV camerapersons and news photographers as he rode the bicycle in circles at his home. The media waited for over half-an-hour as the scheduled press conference was delayed.

He also touched the feet and took the blessings of his parents - his father JMM president, Shibu Soren and his mother Roopi Soren. "I am happy with the results," Soren's mother told mediapersons.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Soren for Jharkhand win saying, "Congratulations to Hemant Soren and the JMM-led alliance for the victory in the Jharkhand polls. Best wishes to them in serving the state."

Congratulations to @HemantSorenJMM Ji and the JMM-led alliance for the victory in the Jharkhand polls. Best wishes to them in serving the state. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 23, 2019

