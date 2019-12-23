Hemant Soren set to be next Jharkhand CM

Hemant Soren/PTI

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren is set to be the next chief minister of Jharkhand, trends indicated on Monday. The latest trends placed Congress-JMM alliance in a comfortable majority in Jharkhand, while the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lagged behind. The final results are yet to come.

As per the latest trends, Hemant Soren is leading from Barhait with 19,708 votes against BJP's Simon Malto (13,518 votes). Soren, however, is trailing in Dumka as Lois Marandi of BJP heads past him.

During the five-phase polls, Hemant Soren led from the front challenging the high-powered BJP campaign based on a national narrative and led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Making its fifth pitch at the helm, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) was at the forefront for its statehood demand nearly two decades back. Soren concentrated on local issues instead of countering BJP's offensive led by PM Modi.

Hemant Soren had a stint as chief minister from July 2013 to December 2014. He served a tenure of 16 months. His father and JMM founder Shibu Soren had occupied the chief minister's seat thrice -- for 10 days for the first time in March 2005, a little over four months in the second term in August 2008 and around five months during his third shot in December 29.

Meanwhile, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav said the opposition alliance would sweep Jharkhand with Hemant Soren as next Chief Minister. RPN Singh, the man credited with Congress' revival in Jharkhand, too agreed on Soren's name. He said if the Congress' alliance gets a majority in the Assembly polls, Hemant Soren would be the next Chief Minister of Jharkhand.

"There is no-doubt about it. Hemant Soren will be the CM. We have assured him (Soren) even before we forged the alliance with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)," R.P.N. Singh, Congress in-charge Jharkhand told the media.

ALSO READ | Barhait Constituency Result

ALSO READ | Dumka Constituency Result