Jammu and Kashmir DDC polls: 39.69 percent voter turnout recorded till 1 pm

Image Source : PTI A woman casts her vote for the District Development Council elections, at Purmandal in Samba district

As the first phase of polling for Jammu and Kashmir District Development Council (DDC) elections is underway, a voter percentage of 39.69 percent recorded till 1 pm across different districts of the Union Territory. As per the State Election Commission, Samba recorded the highest polling percentage till 1 pm with 59% votes.

Meanwhile, in the Kashmir division, Kupwara recorded the voter turnout of 34.10 percent, Bandipora 34.18 percent, Baramulla 25.58 percent, Ganderbal 36.26 percent, Srinagar 29.94 percent, Budgam 47.44 percent, Pulwama 6.08 percent, Shopian 22.37 percent, Kulgam 24.49 percent, and Anantnag 26.65 percent (till 1 pm).

While in the Jammu division, Kishtwar recorded the voting percentage of 27.65 percent, Doda 50.63 percent, Ramban 54.91 percent, Reasi 56.17 percent, Udhampur 45.03 percent, Kathua 54.23 percent, Samba 59.29 percent, Jammu 48.96 percent, Rajouri 57.73 percent, and Poonch 55.48 percent.

DDC elections for Jammu and Kashmir to be held in eight phases beginning from today.

ALSO READ | PAGD releases list of seats allocated to allies for 5th phase of DDC polls