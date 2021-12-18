Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIONAL Ganga Expressway: Know all about PM's ambitious project to felicitate connectivity

Highlights Foundation stone of Ganga Expressway will be laid today at 1PM.

The expressway is divided into six lanes, and is 594-km long.

PM Narendra Modi will lay its foundation in Shahjahanpur today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to lay the foundation stone of Ganga Expressway today in Shahjanpur. The foundation stone will be laid at around 1 PM on December 18.

Here's all you need to know about PM's highly ambitious project that stems out from his vision to felicitate connectivity in the country.

The six-lane expressway is 594-km long. It will be built at a cost of over Rs 36,200 crore, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement. The expressway will extend till near the Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj. It will be starting near the Bijauli village in Meerut. Upon completion, it will become the longest expressway in Uttar Pradesh. Presently, the tag is with the Purvanchal Expressway, The expressway will pass through Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh, and Prayagraj. Ganga Expressway will include a 3.5km long airstrip to assist in emergency take-off and landing of Indian Air Force (IAF) planes. Apart from felicitating connectivity for locals, it will also be an industrial corridor. As per the PMO's statement, "It will also give a fillip to multiple sectors, including industrial development, trade, culture, tourism, etc. It will provide a big boost to the socio-economic development of the region".

Laying the foundation stone of the Ganga Expressway will be another milestone by the UP government ahead of elections in the state in 2022. On November 16, the PM launched the Purvanchal Expressway.