UK sees record Covid cases for 3rd consecutive day at 93,045

The United Kingdom on Friday recorded 93, 045 cases, registering a record high in Covid-19 cases for the 3rd consecutive day. The development comes after a British official predicted a steady rise in cases in the country. On Wednesday, the UK recorded the highest daily Covid case tally since the pandemic started with 78,610 cases.

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has become dominant in the country. On Wednesday, a top official said that all 27 nations of the European Union will have Omicron as the dominant variant by mid-January.

Concerns are also rife about Omicron affecting the upcoming holiday season (Christmas) in the UK.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU is well prepared to fight omicron with 66.6% of its population fully vaccinated.

WHO says data is still coming in and much remains unknown about the new variant. The head of the World Health Organization says 77 countries have reported cases of omicron, but that the variant is probably in most countries by now, just not yet detected.

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 first surfaced in South Africa.

