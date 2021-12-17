Friday, December 17, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. UK sees record Covid cases for 3rd consecutive day at 93,045

UK sees record Covid cases for 3rd consecutive day at 93,045

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU is well prepared to fight omicron with 66.6% of its population fully vaccinated.

Poorva Joshi Edited by: Poorva Joshi @poorvajoshi1424
New Delhi Updated on: December 17, 2021 23:43 IST
uk covid cases omicron variant
Image Source : AP

People queue up to get COVID-19 booster injections outside a vaccination centre 

Highlights

  • For the 3rd consecutive day, UK recorded highest cases since pandemic at 93, 045.
  • A British official predicted a steady rise in cases in the country.
  • Concerns are also rife about Omicron affecting the upcoming holiday season in UK.

The United Kingdom on Friday recorded 93, 045 cases, registering a record high in Covid-19 cases for the 3rd consecutive day. The development comes after a British official predicted a steady rise in cases in the country. On Wednesday, the UK recorded the highest daily Covid case tally since the pandemic started with 78,610 cases.

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has become dominant in the country. On Wednesday, a top official said that all 27 nations of the European Union will have Omicron as the dominant variant by mid-January.

Concerns are also rife about Omicron affecting the upcoming holiday season (Christmas) in the UK.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU is well prepared to fight omicron with 66.6% of its population fully vaccinated.

WHO says data is still coming in and much remains unknown about the new variant. The head of the World Health Organization says 77 countries have reported cases of omicron, but that the variant is probably in most countries by now, just not yet detected.

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 first surfaced in South Africa.

Also Read: UK records highest ever daily number of coronavirus cases amid Omicron scare

Latest World News

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News