Election Commission transfers West Bengal DGP Virendra, P Nirajnayan to take charge

Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday transferred West Bengal DGP Virendra (IPS) and appointed IPS P Nirajnayan, ahead of the Assembly Elections in the state, beginning March 27.

In its letter to the Bengal Chief Secretary, Election Commission wrote, "P Nirajnayan, IPS be posted as Director General & IGP of West Bengal in place of Virendra, IPS with immediate effect."

"Virendra, IPS should not be given any post which directly or indirectly relates to the conduct of the election. Compliance of the commission's order may be done immediately," EC added.

The move came in the wake of several political parties complaining to the Election Commission, alleging that Virendra was inclined towards the ruling Trinamool Congress, sources said.

The commission had recently removed Jawed Shamim from the post of ADG (Law and Order) of West Bengal and replaced him with Jagmohan.

The Assembly Election in West Bengal will be held in 8 phases. Out of 294 assembly seats in Bengal, reserved seats for Scheduled Caste are 68 and Schedule Tribes are 16. There will be around 1.1 lakh polling booths in the state for the people to cast their vote.

(With inputs from PTI)

