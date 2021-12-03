Congress will get zero seats in UP elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Friday lashed out at the Congress party saying it will get zero seats in the next year's assembly elections in the state.

"The public will refuse Congress and they will get 0 seats in the upcoming elections," Akhilesh Yadav said.

In 2017 elections in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party and Congress entered into a pre-poll alliance. During campaigning, Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi took out joint rallies but BJP swept the elections.

Earlier in the day, Akhilesh hit out at the BJP as well saying, "If Samajwadi Party can build the expressway in 22 months why did BJP take 4.5 years to do the same work? This is because they don’t want to work for the welfare of people in UP."

Akhilesh Yadav, who was in Bundelkhand today said, "All doors will be shut for BJP in Bundelkhand this time. People won't accept their fake promises and will make sure BJP does not come to power. Inflation, unemployment & reduced farmers income are the issues that will decide BJPs fate in the upcoming polls."

