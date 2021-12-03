Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE BJP govt has left behind British in terms of atrocities, its policy is 'kill and rule': Akhilesh

Highlights Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav attacks BJP over its policy

Akhilesh equates BJP with Britishers in terms of 'atrocities'

He also targeted BJP over Lakhimpur Kheri incident

Uttar Pradesh elections: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday alleged that the BJP's policy is "kill and rule" and its government has left behind the British in terms of atrocities on people.

Yadav, who is on a three-day visit to the Bundelkhand region, said that every section of the society is troubled under the BJP rule. "This government has left behind the British in terms of atrocities. Farmers are crushed to death by vehicles for opposing the government and no concrete action has been taken in the (Lakhimpur Kheri) matter so far. Those who oppose are being put in jail. Their policy is 'maro aur raj karo' (kill and rule)," he told a press conference.

"There has been a rise in fake encounters under this government. For this, the BJP government has got the maximum number of notices from NHRC (National Human Rights Commission). What can be expected from a chief minister who withdraws cases against himself," Yadav said, targeting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The SP chief is touring Uttar Pradesh with his "Samajwadi Vijay Rath" ahead of the assembly polls early next year.

He said the people of Bundelkhand gave their full support to the BJP in the past elections but now they have understood their gimmicks. Now the people of Bundelkhand have made up their minds to send the BJP empty-handed from the region, he added.

Yadav said his party's 'Vajay Rath' yatra was getting full support form the people.

During the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, barricades were put up on the state's border to prevent labourers from returning home, he alleged. "That time, the government had left the poor helpless and only samajwadis helped them then," he said.

He alleged that the BJP, instead of doing anything concrete on its own, turned to changing names of projects and works done during the previous regime.

"After changing the world's best (crime) response system Dial 100 to Dial 112, the BJP ruined it. By increasing electricity bills it has given a shock to the people," he said.

"This government has broken all records of corruption and crime.... The main accused in the TET (Teachers Eligibility Test) paper leak case belongs to the chief minister's area and it should be probed," he said.

He said that now the people of Uttar Pradesh have made up their minds to remove the BJP and install a Samajwadi Party government. During the press conference, former BJP MLA Satish Jataria and Congress leader Vijay Verma joined the SP.

The SP chief later addressed public meetings in Baragaon, Chirgaon and Mauth located on the Jhansi-Kanpur road.

