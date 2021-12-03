'They would have lynched me,' says Kangana Ranaut as farmers stopped her car in Chandigarh

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@IMSOCIALMASTER Kangana Ranaut's car stopped by protesting farmers

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut claimed that she was stopped by farmers in Bunga Sahib, Sri Kiratpur Sahib on Chandigarh Una Highway. Farmers were gathered in large numbers to stop the actress and demanded an apology over her remarks on the Sikhs. Sharing a video, Kangana said, "As I entered Punjab, a mob has attacked my car.... they are saying they are farmers." She also shared videos claiming that there would have been mob lynching if the police wouldn't have arrived at her rescue. She said, "shame on these people."

However, later she updated her fans through videos shared on her Instagram stories that she has come out of the 'sticky' situation and thanked the Punjab Police and the CRPF for their help. The videos also showed the actress interacting with some of the women protesters and clarifying that her statements weren't for them but for people protesting at Shaheen Bagh.