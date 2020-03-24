Rajya Sabha elections deferred due to coronavirus threat

ECI defers Rajya Sabha polls due to coronavirus threat

In the wake of coronavirus spread in India, the Election Commission of India on Tuesday announced to defer the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls which were scheduled to be held on March 26. It is believed that the new date of election will be announced only after getting relief from COVID-19.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on Monday in view of the coronavirus outbreak, Naidu announced in the House. The Budget Session was scheduled to continue till April 3.

The 18 Rajya Sabha seats of seven states were to be voted on March 26.

A total of 55 Rajya Sabha seats of 17 states were being vacated in April. On March 26, the Commission issued notification for elections to these seats. Most of the seats in several states including Haryana, Himachal Pradesh have been elected unopposed. Only 18 Rajya Sabha seats were to be elected through voting.

But due to the coronavirus, the Commission decided to postpone the election, considering that social distancing is very important.

(With inputs from IANS)

