Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi to take oath as Rajya Sabha MP at 11 am tomorrow

Wednesday, March 18, 2020
     
Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi is likely to take oath as Rajya Sabha MP at 11 AM on Thursday. Gogoi was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by President Ram Nath Kovind.

New Delhi Updated on: March 18, 2020 21:01 IST
Image Source : PTI

Ranjan Gogoi/File Image

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi is likely to take oath as Rajya Sabha MP at 11 AM on Thursday. Gogoi was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by President Ram Nath Kovind. 

Gogoi, who headed benches that pronounced several key judgments including in the sensitive Ayodhya land dispute case, was on Monday nominated to Rajya Sabha by the government. Gogoi also led the benches that ruled on Rafale fighter jet deal and entry of women in Sabarimala temple. A notification announcing his nomination to the Upper House was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday night.

