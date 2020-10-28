Wednesday, October 28, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. In Pics: A sneak peek into first phase of polling for Bihar Assembly election 2020

In Pics: A sneak peek into first phase of polling for Bihar Assembly election 2020

Polling is underway in 71 assembly constituencies of Bihar in the first phase of three-phase elections amid tight security and COVID-19 guidelines in place. Here's a sneak peek into the first phase of polling for Bihar Assembly election 2020

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 28, 2020 14:54 IST
 Voters show their identity cards as they stand in queues
Image Source : PTI

 Voters show their identity cards as they stand in queues at a polling station to cast their votes for the first phase Bihar Assembly Elections, at Paliganj in Patna

Polling is underway in 71 assembly constituencies of Bihar in the first phase of three-phase elections amid tight security and COVID-19 guidelines in place. Of the nearly 2.15 crore electors eligible to exercise the franchise, 1.12 crore are male voters, 1.01 crore are female and 599 are categorised as third gender, according to data provided by the Election Commission. 

There are 78,691 service electors. A total of 1,066 candidates -- 952 men and 114 women -- are in the fray in the first phase of elections being held in constituencies spread across 16 districts.

Guidelines have been issued by the Commission for the safe conduct of the electoral exercise in the midst of the raging COVID-19 pandemic. These guidelines include lowering the maximum number of voters for a polling booth from 1,600 to 1,000, staggering the polling hours and extending postal ballot facility to those above 80.

Besides, sanitisation of electronic voting machines, wearing of masks and other protective gear by polling personnel and the availability of thermal scanner, hand sanitiser, soap and water has also to be ensured at polling stations.

Here's a sneak peek  into the first phase of polling for Bihar Assembly election 2020

India Tv - Bihar Election 2020 Phase 1 Polling
Image Source : PTI

Rohtas: Polling officials check the names of voters at a polling booth as they arrive to cast their votes for the first phase of Bihar Assembly Election, amid the coronavirus pandemic, at Chenari police station in Rohtas district

 

India Tv - Gaya: Voters stand in queues to cast their votes for the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections, at

Image Source : PTI

Gaya: Voters stand in queues to cast their votes for the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections in Gurua

 

India Tv - Gaya: Voters stand in queues to cast their votes for the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections, at

Image Source : PTI

Gaya: Voters stand in queues to cast their votes for the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections, at Imamganj.

 

India Tv - Patna: A voter undergoes thermal screening at a polling station before casting her vote for the firs

Image Source : PTI

Patna: A voter undergoes thermal screening at a polling station before casting her vote for the first phase Bihar Assembly Elections, at Naubatpur in Patna

 

India Tv - Kaimur: Voters, adhering to social distancing norms, stand in a queue to cast their votes for the fi

Image Source : PTI

Kaimur: Voters, adhering to social distancing norms, stand in a queue to cast their votes for the first phase of Bihar Assembly Election, amid the coronavirus pandemic, at Alipur block in Kaimur district.

 

India Tv - Patna: A young man carrying his father leaves after they cast their votes for the first phase of Bih

Image Source : PTI

Patna: A young man carrying his father leaves after they cast their votes for the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections, at Paliganj constituency in Patna

 

India Tv - Rohtas: Polling officials check the names of voters at a polling booth as they arrive to cast their

Image Source : PTI

Rohtas: Polling officials check the names of voters at a polling booth as they arrive to cast their votes for the first phase of Bihar Assembly Election, amid the coronavirus pandemic, at Chenari police station in Rohtas district,

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X