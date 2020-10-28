In Pics: A sneak peek into first phase of polling for Bihar Assembly election 2020

Image Source : PTI Voters show their identity cards as they stand in queues at a polling station to cast their votes for the first phase Bihar Assembly Elections, at Paliganj in Patna

Polling is underway in 71 assembly constituencies of Bihar in the first phase of three-phase elections amid tight security and COVID-19 guidelines in place. Of the nearly 2.15 crore electors eligible to exercise the franchise, 1.12 crore are male voters, 1.01 crore are female and 599 are categorised as third gender, according to data provided by the Election Commission.

There are 78,691 service electors. A total of 1,066 candidates -- 952 men and 114 women -- are in the fray in the first phase of elections being held in constituencies spread across 16 districts.

Guidelines have been issued by the Commission for the safe conduct of the electoral exercise in the midst of the raging COVID-19 pandemic. These guidelines include lowering the maximum number of voters for a polling booth from 1,600 to 1,000, staggering the polling hours and extending postal ballot facility to those above 80.

Besides, sanitisation of electronic voting machines, wearing of masks and other protective gear by polling personnel and the availability of thermal scanner, hand sanitiser, soap and water has also to be ensured at polling stations.

Here's a sneak peek into the first phase of polling for Bihar Assembly election 2020

Image Source : PTI Rohtas: Polling officials check the names of voters at a polling booth as they arrive to cast their votes for the first phase of Bihar Assembly Election, amid the coronavirus pandemic, at Chenari police station in Rohtas district

Image Source : PTI Gaya: Voters stand in queues to cast their votes for the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections in Gurua

Image Source : PTI Gaya: Voters stand in queues to cast their votes for the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections, at Imamganj.

Image Source : PTI Patna: A voter undergoes thermal screening at a polling station before casting her vote for the first phase Bihar Assembly Elections, at Naubatpur in Patna

Image Source : PTI Kaimur: Voters, adhering to social distancing norms, stand in a queue to cast their votes for the first phase of Bihar Assembly Election, amid the coronavirus pandemic, at Alipur block in Kaimur district.

Image Source : PTI Patna: A young man carrying his father leaves after they cast their votes for the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections, at Paliganj constituency in Patna

Image Source : PTI Rohtas: Polling officials check the names of voters at a polling booth as they arrive to cast their votes for the first phase of Bihar Assembly Election, amid the coronavirus pandemic, at Chenari police station in Rohtas district,

