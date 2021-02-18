Image Source : PTI (FILE) Bengal polls 2021: Amit Shah, Mamata Banerjee to address rallies in South 24 Parganas today

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit Shah begin two-day political tour of poll-bound West Bengal from Thursday. Shah will launch the fifth and final phase of the BJP's 'Poriborton Yatra' from the South 24 Parganas district today and attend several other programmes. Shah, who reached Kolkata last night, will flag off the yatra from Kakdwip area near Sagar Island.

Notably, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is also scheduled to address a rally in South 24 Parganas district today. Perhaps, it is for the first time that Shah and Banerjee will be holding rallies in the same district. The rallies of the two leaders will take place more or less at the same time in the afternoon.

According to a PTI report, Amit Shah is also scheduled to eat lunch with a refugee's family at Narayanpur village in what appears to be an expression of solidarity with the people promised citizenship by the BJP. He will also take part in a roadshow at Namkhana. Shahwill beginthe day with a visit to the Bharat Sevashram Sangha at Rash Behari Avenue in Kolkata. It will be followed by a visit to the Kapil Muni Ashram at Gangasagar.

On Friday, Shah will pay tributes to martyrs from the state at the national library in Kolkata and attend a media conclave in the city.

The BJP and ruling Trinamool Congress are spearheading intense election campaign in West Bengal with the saffron party deploying its enviable political machinery to capture power in the state which it has never ruled. Several Union ministers, MPs and other leaders recognised for their organisational and poll management skills have been roped in by the saffron party to drive its campaign in the state, with special attention on the seats which it considers winnable.

Elections to the 294-seat state assembly are expected to be held in April-May.

