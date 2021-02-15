Trinamool Congress wants to turn West Bengal into Bangladesh: Suvendu Adhikari reacts to 'Jai Bangla' slogan

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Suvendu Adhikari says TMC wants to turn West Bengal into Bangladesh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari has slammed the Trinamool Congress rule in West Bengal. Adhikari who joined the BJP after quitting the TMC in December last year, alleged that the TMC wants to turn West Bengal into Bangladesh by importing 'Jai Bangla' slogan.

Adhikari said that the people of West Bengal have decided to dethrone the Trinamool. He said that the saffron party will form the next government in Bengal with a massive mandate.

"No matter what they (TMC) do, people of West Bengal have decided to vote for double engine government. BJP will come to power with a huge majority. Modi Ji and Amit Shah Ji had given a slogan -- '2019 me half, 2021 me saaf' and that is going to happen," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

Adhikari alleged that the TMC has imported the 'Jai Bangla' slogan taking a cue from Bangladesh politician Shamim Osman's "Khela hobe" slogan.

"Khela hobe' slogan was coined by Narayanganj (in Bangladesh) MP Shamim Osman 4 years ago. TMC wants to turn West Bengal into Bangladesh that is why they have imported 'Jai Bangla' slogan. Our slogan is -- ' Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Jai Shri Ram," he added.

The eastern state will go to polls in April-May later this year. The BJP is projecting itself as an alternative to the Trinamool Congress which is ruling the state since 2011.

