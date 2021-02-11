Image Source : ANI TMC 'goons' cannot stall BJP's march to power in West Bengal: Amit Shah

Bharatiya Janata party leader Amit Shah on Thursday said that Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress cannot stop the saffron party from coming to power in West Bengal. Addressing an election rally in Cooch Behar, Shah said that Mamata Banerjee gets angry at 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan, but she will herself begin chanting it by the time assembly polls are over.

"TMC 'goons' cannot stall BJP's march to power in West Bengal," he said.

"If 'Jai Shri Ram' is not chanted in India, will it be raised in Pakistan?" he asked.

The Union minister said that the Bengal assembly polls is a fight between Narendra Modi'sdevelopment model and Mamata Banerjee's destruction model and accused the TMC supremo of stalling central schemes for the poor.

"The Modi government works for 'jan kalyan' (public welfare) whereas Mamata for 'bhatija kalyan' (nephew's welfare)," Shah said.

He said the BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' is not for changing a chief minister, MLA or minister but ending inflitration and transforming the condition of West Bengal. He said the yatra is also aimed at ending corruption patronised by "Bua-Bhatija" combine. The BJP has been accusing Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek, the Lok Sabha MP from Diamond Harbour, of "institutionalising corruption".

He also spoke about the political killing of BJP workers and warned that the perpetrators will be thrown behind bars.

"More than 130 BJP workers have been killed by TMC goons, no action has been taken. Once our government comes to power, each of the murderers will be sent to jail," he said.

West Bengal will go to polls in April-May later this year.

