Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE: Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni to launch a new political party today

  Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni to launch a new political party in Chandigarh today
Five poll-bound states are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab. Elections in these states will be held in February-March next year.

December 18, 2021
Assembly Elections 2022: The stage is set for Assembly elections in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab. While the first four are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party, the last one has a Congress government. Although the dates are yet to be announced, all the political parties have started flexing their muscles in the poll-bound states. Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous and one of the most politically crucial states, is already witnessing marathon rallies by top politicians from both the ruling and opposition parties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently visited Varanasi, also his parliamentary seat, to inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, setting the tone for elections. From Congress' side, its senior leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is spearheading the campaign. She is addressing rallies across the length and breadth of the state, promising to bring a change if her party forms the next government. Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati, both former CMs of Uttar Pradesh, are also leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters.

 

  Dec 18, 2021 9:39 AM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi to visit Amethi today

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be on a day-long visit to Amethi in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. During his visit, the Congress leader will participate in "BJP Bhagao, Mehangai Hatao" rally in Amethi as a part of the party's ongoing nationwide campaign 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan'. READ MORE

  Dec 18, 2021 9:35 AM (IST)

    Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni to launch a new political party in Chandigarh today

