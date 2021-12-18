UP elections 2022: Rahul Gandhi to visit Amethi today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi to visit Amethi today

UP Elections 2022: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be on a day-long visit to Amethi in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. The visit comes ahead of the Assembly polls slated to be held early next year.

During his visit, the Congress leader will participate in "BJP Bhagao, Mehangai Hatao" rally in Amethi as a part of the party's ongoing nationwide campaign 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan'.

It should be noted that the Congress party had launched a countrywide agitation program, 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan' on November 14 to expose the mismanagement of the economy by the Centre.

Rahul Gandhi had represented Amethi, a bastion of the Nehru-Gandhi family, for 15 years in Lok Sabha. The Congress leader fought from two constituencies in 2019 and was defeated in Amethi but won from Wayanad in Kerala.

Following his visit, party national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be in Amethi on Sunday.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats.

(with ANI inputs)

