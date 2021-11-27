Follow us on Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal accepts Pargat Singh's challenge; Delhi to list 250 schools to compare with Punjab

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday accepted Punjab Education Minister Pargat Singh's challenge where he had asked for a debate on the education system of the two states. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will release a list of 250 schools from the national capital at 10 AM on Sunday.

On Thursday, Sisodia had said that he invites Pargat Singh for a public debate on the condition of the education system in Delhi and Punjab after the latter expressed a desire to do so, during his five-day visit to Punjab ahead of assembly elections in the state.

"Punjab education minister has expressed his desire for a debate on education system & has said that the state has excellent schools. I invite him for a public debate on the condition of the education system in Delhi & Punjab," said Sisodia in Chandigarh on Thursday.

Kejriwal had recently launched 'Mission Punjab.' In view of the upcoming polls, the AAP supremo under 'Mission Punjab' will visit various places in Punjab in the next month and announce the party's programs for the state and its people.

Addressing a press conference in Punjab during his last visit, Kejriwal had said, "We will improve Punjab government schools just like we have improved Delhi government schools; only we know how to do it, no other party does. I guarantee to resolve multiple issues of teachers on an emergency basis."