Saturday, November 27, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  • All schools in Delhi will reopen from Monday for all classes, says Manish Sisodia
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. Delhi schools to reopen for all classes from Monday, says Education Minister Manish Sisodia

Delhi schools to reopen for all classes from Monday, says Education Minister Manish Sisodia

The Delhi government had shut down schools earlier on Sunday, (November 21) in view of the air pollution in the national capital. However, the online classes will continue, the Directorate of Education (DoE) had said.

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 27, 2021 18:00 IST
delhi schools
Image Source : PTI

Representative image

Highlights

  • Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia announced that schools for all classes in city on Nov 29.
  • Earlier on Sunday, schools were shut down in Delhi due to severe air pollution.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday announced that schools for all classes in the city will reopen from November 29. 

The Delhi government had shut down schools earlier on Sunday, November 21, in view of the prevailing air pollution in the national capital. However, the online classes will continue, the Directorate of Education (DoE) said.

Earlier on November 13, the Delhi government had ordered the closure of schools till November 20 in view of the severe air pollution. It had extended the suspension of in-person classes till further orders on November 17.

ALSO READ: Karnataka: Covid cases in Dharwad's medical college rise to 182

ALSO READ: 53 school students in Odisha test Covid positive

Latest Education News

Write a comment

Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News