Delhi schools to reopen for all classes from Monday, says Education Minister Manish Sisodia

Earlier on Sunday, schools were shut down in Delhi due to severe air pollution.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday announced that schools for all classes in the city will reopen from November 29.

The Delhi government had shut down schools earlier on Sunday, November 21, in view of the prevailing air pollution in the national capital. However, the online classes will continue, the Directorate of Education (DoE) said.

Earlier on November 13, the Delhi government had ordered the closure of schools till November 20 in view of the severe air pollution. It had extended the suspension of in-person classes till further orders on November 17.

