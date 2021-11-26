Karnataka: Covid cases in Dharwad's medical college rise to 182

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI COVID-19 cases in Dharwad's medical college rise to 182

The number of coronavirus cases at SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital in Karnataka's Dharwad went up to 182 on Friday, officials said. On Thursday, reports of 66 medical students had turned out to be positive after 300 out of 400 students were made to undergo Covid tests.

The students are believed to have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to media reports. All those who have tested positive for Covid-19 are first-year MBBS students and belong to several other states.

As soon as the district administration learned about the development, the hostel of the college was declared as a containment zone as a precautionary measure.

It is being said that infection spread at the freshers' party that the college organised for the first-year students.

Reports say that students have mild symptoms and they are undergoing treatment at their hostel on the college premises. All the infected students have been shifted to a block in the hostel. Students who are waiting for the Covid screening results have been kept to another block.

More people from the college are being tested today. Meanwhile, the college administration has suspended physical classes for now.

