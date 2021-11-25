Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV (REPRESENTATIONAL) Karnataka: 66 fully vaccinated first-year medical students test Covid-19 positive in Dharwad

At least 66 medical students and a few staff at SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital in Karnataka's Dharwad have tested positive for Covid-19. As soon as the district administration learned about the development, the hostel of the college was declared as a containment zone as a precautionary measure.

The students are believed to have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to media reports. All those who have tested positive for Covid-19 are first-year MBBS students and belong to several other states.

According to Nitesh Patil, deputy Commissioner of Dharwad, the number of students might go up as they recently had participated in a college event. He added that two hostels have been sealed and tests are being carried out by the health officials. Entry and exit have been banned to the sealed premises.

Reports say that students have mild symptoms and they are undergoing treatment at their hostel on the college premises. All the infected students have been shifted to a block in the hostel. Students who are waiting for the Covid screening results have been kept to another block.

Reports of 66 students came positive after 300 out of 400 students were made to undergo Covid tests after the event. It is being said that infection spread at the freshers' party that the college organised for the first-year students.

Meanwhile, the college administration has suspended physical classes for now.

READ MORE: India logs 9,119 COVID cases, active cases at 539-day low of 1.09 lakh

Latest India News