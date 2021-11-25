India logs 9,119 COVID cases, over 10,000 recoveries in 24 hrs; active cases at 539-day low of 1.09 lakh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). India logs 9,119 COVID cases, over 10,000 recoveries in 24 hours; active cases at 539-day low of 1.09 lakh.

COVID-19 India Live News Updates: India recorded 9,119 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 396 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday, the country saw a total of 10,264 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.33 per cent which is the highest since March 2020 and total recoveries data reached to 3,39,67,962.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 1,09,940 (lowest in 539 days), the ministry data showed today.

More than 132 crore (1,32,33,15,050) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far. Over 22.72 Crore (22,72,19,901) balance and unutilized COVID-19 Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

Over 119.38 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,66,980. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

​According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 63,59,24,763 samples have been tested up to November 24 for COVID-19. Of these 11,50,538 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the total caseload of COVID-19 cases in Kerala crossed 51 lakh to reach 51,02,125 on Wednesday after it recorded 4,280 fresh infections. The number of deaths reported was 308 which raised the toll to 38,353, said an official press release.

With 5,379 more people recovering from the virus since Tuesday, the total recoveries reached 50,23,658 and the active cases dropped to 51,302, the release said. Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest with 838 cases followed by Ernakulam (825) and Thrissur (428).

Of the 308 deaths, 35 were reported over the last few days and 273 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said.

