Providing cheap electricity gets you vote: Arvind Kejriwal

Monday, February 10, 2020
     
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday expressed happiness that cheap electricity has become part of nationwide political discourse, adding that Delhi has shown that it also gets you votes.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: February 10, 2020 13:05 IST
Image Source : PTI

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday expressed happiness that cheap electricity has become part of nationwide political discourse, adding that Delhi has shown that it also gets you votes. Reacting to a news that says the Maharashtra Government will give subsidy on electricity, just like the AAP government gave in Delhi, Kejriwal said the 21st Century India must have cheap power available round the clock.

"I am glad cheap electricity has become part of national political discourse. Delhi has shown that it is possible to provide free/cheap electricity. Delhi has shown that it also gets you votes. 21st century India must have 24x7 power available to all at cheap rates," Kejriwal tweeted.

His remarks came a day before the results of the Delhi Assembly polls will be announced.

