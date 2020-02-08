Thank you voters, says Arvind Kejriwal as exit polls predict AAP win

Image Source : FILE Thank you Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal after exit polls predict AAP win

Almost an hour after polling in Delhi came to an end, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to thank voters for their support and love. Kejriwal's tweet comes in the backdrop of exit polls predicting Aam Aadmi's victory in Delhi despite BJP making significant inroads.

One twitter user said: "Today, We also celebrate our 5th Marriage anniversary. Without her support, nothing of what I do would have been remotely possible. Last time during elections, I was busy getting married while @ArvindKejriwal was busy rewriting history :) Humare bhi #AcheBeetey5Saal."

Kejriwal retweeted his tweet with a caption: "God bless both of u..."

God bless both of u... https://t.co/ivxOK6Fzar — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 8, 2020

Singer Palash Sen also took to twitter and said: "All the best Arvind and Manish. Rock it! To the people of Delhi, It's your turn. @msisodia @ArvindKejriwal #VoteKarDilli."

Kejriwal thanked Sen for his support.

Thank u Palash https://t.co/3VRHJOokaS — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 8, 2020

The voter turnout till 6 pm for the Assembly Elections was over 59 percent. Meanwhile, several exit polls has predicted that AAP may form government in Delhi.

First exit poll in AAP may get 44 seats while BJP may get 26 seats. This is a prediction by Times Now-IPSOS AAP mat get 9, BJP may get 1, while Congress may draw a blank in West Delhi. India Today-My Axis Exit Poll has predicted this. ABP-Cvoter exit poll predicts that AAP may win 7-9 Vidhan Sabha seats out of 10 that fall under Chandni Chowk Parliamentary (Lok Sabha) constituency. The survey gives 1-3 seats to BJP and 0-1 to Congress.

The results will be declared on February 11.

