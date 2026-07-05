Kylian Mbappe's penalty saves France vs Paraguay, who will they face in quarter-finals of FIFA World Cup?

Philadelphia:

France captain Kylian Mbappe’s late penalty secured France a hard-fought 1-0 win over Paraguay in Philadelphia. The solitary goal proved enough to send the Les Bleus into the next round after a tense, physical encounter that boiled over in stoppage time.

Notably, the decisive moment arrived in the 70th minute when VAR ruled that Diego Gomez had brought down Desire Doue inside the box. Mbappe stepped up and calmly sent the goalkeeper the wrong way, marking his seventh goal of the tournament and drawing him level with Lionel Messi at the top of the scoring charts.

The two-time champions had dominated much of the contest but were repeatedly frustrated by Paraguay’s disciplined low block and the outstanding performance of goalkeeper Orlando Gill, who kept his side alive with a series of crucial saves. The hosts restricted Les Bleus to long-range efforts and blocked passing lanes for long spells, forcing frustration to build in the French attack.

Paraguay fail to impress in attack

Paraguay’s resistance was tested early and often, with France controlling possession and dictating tempo from midfield. However, clear chances were rare before the break, despite sustained pressure and a series of corners.

The second half followed a similar pattern until the breakthrough arrived from the spot. Once ahead, France continued to push for a second, with Mbappe twice denied late on by Gill, including a rebound effort that looked destined for the net. Paraguay pushed forward in stoppage time in search of an equaliser, forcing a late Maignan save and winning a corner, but they could not find a way through a well-organised French defence.

The closing stages were overshadowed by heated confrontations between both sides. Tempers flared after a series of heavy challenges, with players from both camps involved in post-match exchanges following the final whistle.

Earlier incidents had already seen tensions rise, including a late challenge on Mbappe and multiple bookings as the match grew increasingly physical. France also lost Manu Kone to the referee’s book during the final push. It was proper South American football for Paraguay at one stage, but they lacked discipline in the attacking third, resulting in the defeat.

For France, the advance to the quarter-finals of the tournament, where they will face Morocco.

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