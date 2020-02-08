Saturday, February 08, 2020
     
Outgoing Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal holds AAP leaders meeting over EVM security

The outgoing Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal holds a meeting with Aam Aadmi Party leaders on Friday at his residence over the security of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

New Delhi Updated on: February 08, 2020 20:52 IST
The outgoing Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal holds a meeting with Aam Aadmi Party leaders on Friday at his residence over the security of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Prashant Kishor, Sanjay Singh and Gopal Rai are present in the meeting.

As the polling for 70 assembly seats in Delhi concluded today, the exit polls predict that AAP may come back to the power in Delhi and CM Kejriwal to remain as the chief minister of the national capital for the next five years too. 

The meeting is called to discuss the security concerns of EVMs. 

