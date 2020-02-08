Despite setback in Exit Polls, BJP's Manoj Tiwari confident of 48+ seats

Image Source : ANI Despite setback in Exit Polls, Manoj Tiwari confident of 48+ seats

Although the exit polls are predicting that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will form the government, Delhi's BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari said that all the exit polls will fail and the party will win 48+ seats.

"These exit polls are going to fail. Save my tweet. BJP will win 48+ seats. Please find excuses to blame EVM," he tweeted in Hindi.

ये सभी एग्ज़िट पोल होंगे fail..

मेरी ये ट्वीट सम्भाल के रखियेगा..

भाजपा दिल्ली में ४८ सीट ले कर सरकार बनायेगी .. कृपया EVM को दोष देने का अभी से बहाना ना ढूँढे..🙏 — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) February 8, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was expected to meet BJP's seven Lok Sabha MPs and other leaders late in the evening, a top party leader said.

"Shah will meet the MPs and other leaders to get their feedback of the voting on the 70 Assembly seats," he said.

Exit polls for the Delhi Assembly election on Saturday predicted a comfortable victory for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) despite a likely rise in tally for the BJP in the 70-member House. Times Now-Ipsos exit polls predicted that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will retain his chair with the AAP winning 44 seats against 26 for the BJP. Republic-Jan ki Baat survey gave the AAP 48-61 seats and the BJP 9-21 seats.

TV9 Bharatvarsh-Cicero predicted 54 seats for the AAP, 15 for the BJP and one for the Congress. The AAP had scored an overwhelming victory in the 2015 assembly polls, winning 67 seats and reducing the BJP to three.

