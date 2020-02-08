'Our hardwork bore fruits': Manish Sisodia appreciates party workers as exit polls predict victory

Saturday, February 08, 2020
     
India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 08, 2020 20:02 IST
As the Exit Polls are predicting Aam Aadmi Party's victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, Manish Sisodia on Saturday to took to Twitter to applaud the hard work of the AAP workers. 

"The voting has come to an end! I congratulate all the party workers. Everybody worked from dusk to dawn. In the last couple of days, some people ever worked for over 24 hours. This election is proof of our unconditional and selfless relationship. We are winning with a massive margin. Thank you all," he tweeted in Hindi. 

The voter turnout till 6 pm for the Assembly Elections was over 57.06 percent as voting is still underway at some contituencies. Meanwhile, several exit polls has predicted that AAP may form government in Delhi.

First exit poll in AAP may get 44 seats while BJP may get 26 seats. This is a prediction by Times Now-IPSOS

AAP mat get 9, BJP may get 1, while Congress may draw a blank in West Delhi. India Today-My Axis Exit Poll has predicted this.

ABP-Cvoter exit poll predicts that AAP may win 7-9 Vidhan Sabha seats out of 10 that fall under Chandni Chowk Parliamentary (Lok Sabha) constituency. The survey gives 1-3 seats to BJP and 0-1 to Congress.

The results will be declared on February 11. 

Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com for all the election updates

ALSO READ | Thank you voters, says Arvind Kejriwal as exit polls predict AAP win

 

