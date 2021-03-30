Didi will face big defeat in Nandigram, says Amit Shah as he holds mega roadshow | EXCLUSIVE

Image Source : PTI Amit Shah held a massive roadshow in Nandigram.

On the last of campaigning for the second phase of West Bengal Assembly elections, battleground Nandigram witnessed mega roadshows by both Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party. While Mamata Banerjee showcased her party's might in Sona Chura area, BJP's roadshow featured Mamata's chief challenger Suvendu Adhikari and Union Minister Amit Shah.

"During election cast your votes peacefully. Keep in mind, 'cool cool Trinamool, thanda thanda cool cool, vote pabe joda phool'. Keep your mind cool for 48 hours," Mamata said addressing the crowd.

On the other hand, Amit Shah predicted a big win for his party's candidate in Nandigram.

BENGAL POLLS 2021: FULL COVERAGE

"Suvendu (Adhikari) will win in Nandigram with a massive margin. Didi (Mamata Banerjee) will face defeat," Amit Shah told India TV. "People make such statements when they know they are going to lose," Shah said responding to Mamata's allegations that people from other states are being brought to Bengal to create a disturbance.

Speaking to reporters during a press conference after the roadshow, Amit Shah said the people's response has made it clear who is going to win in Nandigram.



"Looking at the enthusiasm among the people of Nandigram, it is clear that Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate Suvendu Adhikari is going to win from here. The easiest way to bring 'parivartan' is to make sure Mamata Didi loses from Nandigram," he said.

Huge crowd in Amit Shah's roadshow

Standing atop a lorry, decked up with flowers and BJP flags, Shah, with TMC turncoat and party candidate Suvendu Adhikari by his side, waved at enthusiastic crowds that gathered along the four-km stretch between Bethuria and Rayapara in the East Midnapore assembly segment.

Locals queued up on two sides of the road and watched the procession, which inched its way through the narrow streets amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Narendra Modi Zindabad' and 'Amit Shah Zindabad'. Many of them were seen shooting videos and clicking selfies at the roadshow.

Voting in Nandigram will take place on April 1.