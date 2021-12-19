Akhilesh Yadav alleges phone tapping, I-T raids by Yogi govt

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday alleged that phones of his party leaders were being tapped and the "Chief Minister listens to the recordings every evening". He said that all landline numbers of his office were also being tapped.

The allegations came a day after four of his close associates were raided by Income Tax officials in Uttar Pradesh. Yadav said that the raids were an indication that the BJP was going to lose the election.

He said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was "unupoyogi" (unsuitable/useless) - a rejoinder to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement in which he had said that 'UPYogi' is equal to 'upyogi' (suitable).

Akhilesh further said that the BJP had started working on the script handed down by the Congress when they were in power. He said that the tactics of the BJP will increase as the elections get closer.

"Abhi to Income Tax Department aaya hai, Enforcement Directorate aayega, CBI aayega (Right now, now the tax department has come... the Enforcement Directorate will and the CBI will join soon). But the cycle (the Samajwadi Party's poll symbol) will not stop," Akhilesh added.

The SP leader said that the BJP had adopted similar tricks in West Bengal during the elections earlier this year and the results were there for all to see.

Akhilesh said that he was aware of the officers who were "playing dirty tricks" and would deal with them appropriately when he comes to power.

The Income Tax department on Saturday conducted a series of raids on SP leaders, including his private secretary Gajendra Yadav, spokesperson Rajeev Rai, party leader Manoj Yadav and a friend and businessman Rahul Bhasin.

