Kolkata Municipal Corporation polls 2021: BJP booth agents being threatened by TMC goons, alleges Amit Malviya

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A security person checks ID cards of voters outside a polling booth during Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections, in Kolkata.

Highlights Polling taking place in all 144 wards of Kolkata Municipal Corporation

TMC has fielded its candidates in all 144 wards

BJP is contesting in 142 wards, CPI-M in 96 and Congress in 121

As polling for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) 2021 is underway, the BJP on Sunday alleged that its booth agents are being threatened and terrorised by the TMC goons, blaming the police for being a mute spectator.

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya informed that a bomb exploded just outside Sealdah station, which is in the heart of Kolkata, making KMC polls mockery of elections.

BJP has also said that the courts have let down the people by not ordering CAPF deployment.

A BJP delegation was to meet West Bengal State Election Commission at 11:30 am today to highlight various instances if electoral malpractices, rigging and intimidation.

BJP alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party was 'misusing' every agency from the State Election Commission to police and civil administration to remain relevant in the polls.

Co-incharge West Bengal BJP, Amit Malviya said, "Widespread electoral malpractice, rape threats and intimidation, misuse of every agency from the state election commission to police and civil administration, Mamata Banerjee and her TMC have done it all to remain relevant in KMC polls, yet they are not sure of their performance."

"This is happening in Kolkata, not some far-flung district of Bengal. TMC goons threatened BJP candidate's wife with rape and murder after KMC polls in front of her 8-year-old daughter. Kolkata Police, obviously under instruction from home minister Mamata Banerjee, did nothing," he said referring to a complaint dated December 12 of a BJP candidate.

Malviya also claimed that a day before polling the West Bengal State Election Commission issued a notification allowing Z+ protectee to take armed security men inside the polling booth.

"On December 18, 2021, a day before KMC polls, WB State Election Commission issued a notification allowing Z+ protectees to take armed security men inside the booth. No such mention in order of November 26, 2021. One wonders who are they making it convenient for? Mamata Banerjee and her nephew?," Malviya tweeted sharing a copy of both the orders.

Sharing a video where a person is reportedly seen putting paper on a CCTV camera inside a polling booth on Twitter, Malviya said, "The court ordered CCTV cameras to be put in all polling booths for the KMC election. But TMC goons have pasted stickers on them. What is the WB State Election Commission doing to stop this malpractice and consequent attempt to rig polls? This is a gross violation of court order."

The Trinamool Congress has fielded candidates in all the 144 wards of KMC, while the BJP is contesting in 142 wards. The CPI-M is contesting in 96 wards and the Congress in 121 wards. The total number of Independent candidates is 378.