Priyanka Gandhi to visit Raebareli today, reach out to women voters

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday will visit her mother's turf Raebareli today and interact with local women, listen to their grievances in a reach-out program.

Priyanka will address 'Mahila Shakti Samvad' rally in Raebareli as she released a manifesto for women recently.

Priyanka's visit to Raebareli has come a day after she along with Rahul Gandhi visited Amethi, the Lok Sabha constituency, which the latter lost in 2019 general elections to BJP's Smriti Irani.

Both Priyanka and Rahul participated in a march of Pratigya Yatra on Saturday. Rahul Gandhi said, this is his home, and no one can force him to go out of here.

"A few days ago Priyanka came to me and told me to come to Lucknow. I told her that I want to go to my home -- Amethi first before going to Lucknow. No one can separate me from Amethi," Rahul Gandhi said.

He said he first fought elections in 2004 from here. He told people that it is they who taught politics to him.

"Therefore, I have come here to express my gratitude," Rahul Gandhi said.

"Two biggest issues the country facing today are -- unemployment and inflation. Neither the Chief Minister nor the Prime Minister has any answer to this," Rahul Gandhi said.

"A few days ago, you must have seen the Prime Minister was taking a dip in Ganga. But the Prime Minister will not tell the country why jobs are scant. Why are the youth of our country not getting employment?" Rahul Gandhi further said.

