Delhi Assembly polls: AAP demands ban on Yogi Adityanath for violating MCC

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday demanded the Election Commission to ban Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from campaigning in the national capital over his alleged provocative speeches.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh also demanded an FIR against him for his remarks. Singh told a press conference here that it has been 48 hours since the AAP asked the Election Commission time to meet them but it has not been granted.

Sanjay Singh said: "Yogi Adityanath (UP CM) says Kejriwal has links to Pakistan, Yogi should be arrested, jailed and should be asked to provide proof for his claims. Election Commission (EC) is silent on all this, his campaigning should be banned in Delhi."

AAP writes to Election Commission against UP CM and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath alleging violation of the Model Code of Conduct by him. The letter states, "We call upon EC to impose a ban on Yogi Adityanath's election campaign till the election is over, and register FIR against him"

Addressing a series of rallies for the upcoming elections in Delhi, Yogi Adityanath lashed out at the people protesting against the new citizenship lawsaid that "their ancestors divided India", so they have a grouse against this emerging 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat', and slammed the AAP government, saying it "supplies biryani" to protesters in Shaheen Bagh.

"(Delhi CM Arvind) Kejriwal cannot even provide clean drinking water to the people of Delhi... According to a (BIS) survey, the Delhi government is making its people drink poisonous water. But it is supplying biryani to those protesting in Shaheen Bagh and elsewhere in the city," he said.