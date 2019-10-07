Congress called Rahul Gandhi 'Pappu' before BJP: Sanjay Nirupam

Image Source : FILE Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi

Former MP and former Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam seemingly made a huge allegation against top-level Congress leaders by saying that it was them who coined the name 'Pappu' for Rahul Gandhi and not Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking with India TV, Sajay Nirupam lashed out at senior Congress leaders and said that Rahul Gandhi did not get adequate support from them.

"If you do not support your leader and create obstacles in his path, why will he (Rahul Gandhi) stand by you?" asked Nirupam.

He suggested that there was tremendous infighting within the Congress. Heaping praise on Rahul Gandhi, Nirupam said that he was the only leader who toured the country extensively prior to elections and that there was 'no other leader in the country' who matched Rahul Gandhi's efforts.

However, he said, Rahul Gandhi did not get support from senior Congress leaders in New Delhi.

A few hours after his interaction with India TV, Sanjay Nirupam tweeted and lashed out at senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. Seemingly in a sarcastic tone, Nirupam called Kharge a 'great strategist' and a 'great leader. Nirupam said that strategy meet called by Kharge was hurriedly wrapped up in a mere 15 minutes and Kharge did not let anyone talk.

Nirupam also alleged that he was made fun of in the meeting.

महान नेता खडगे जी ने कल #MRCC में चुनाव की रणनीति बनाने के लिए मीटिंग बुलाई।

15 मिनट में मीटिंग खत्म हो गई।

किसी को बोलने नहीं दिया।

खुद बोले और मेरा मजाक उड़ाके चले गए।

दुर्भावना से ग्रस्त ऐसे महान रणनीतिकार कॉंग्रेस को बचाएंगे या निपटाएँगे ? — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) October 7, 2019

Sanjay Nirupam, who commands support of section of Mumbai Congress, has been giving out mixed signals just when assembly elections are due in Maharashtra. A few days ago, he said that he will not quit the Congress but will not campaign for the party either for upcoming elections.

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections are due to be held on October 21 and counting of votes will take place on October 24.

