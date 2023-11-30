Tamil Nadu: Schools to remain closed in Chennai today amid continuous heavy rainfall in state

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The schools will remain closed in Chennai on November 30

Tamil Nadu rains: As Tamil Nadu has been reeling under incessant rainfall for the last several days, schools in Cheeni will remain closed on Thursday. Several parts of the state, including the capital city of Chennai, were drenched with heavy rains on Wednesday evening. This led to the inundation of several low-lying areas, heavy traffic jams, and disruption to normal life.

Chennai received heavy rains throughout the day on Wednesday, and the intensity of the showers increased in the evening, resulting in significant traffic jams across the city. Severe waterlogging was witnessed in areas like Peerkankaranai and Perungalathur.

Several districts affected

Meanwhile, several neighbouring districts, such as Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kanchipuram were also affected due to heavy rains. The rains prompted the district administrations of Chennai and Chengalpattu to declare a holiday for schools on Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued an orange alert for Chennai and its neighbouring districts on December 2 and 3, indicating the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

NDRF team on high alert

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has also been put on standby in Arakkonam town in view of the impending cyclone warning issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). According to the IMD, moderate thunderstorms and lightning with moderate rain are very likely at a few places over Thiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Viluppuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Slipper Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area till 10:00 am Thursday morning.

