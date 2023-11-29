Tamil Nadu: Heavy rains batter Chennai; CM Stalin mobilises ministers for relief efforts

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Chennai: Commuters make their way amid rain in Chennai.

Chennai and its northern coastal areas in Tamil Nadu faced severe rainfall as a low-pressure area intensified into a well-marked system. Chief Minister MK Stalin swiftly directed ministers, lawmakers, and local representatives to extend crucial support to the affected communities. The Meteorological Department reported heavy rainfall ranging from 5 cm to 6 cm and even more in Chennai and adjacent regions. Some areas experienced exceptionally intense downpours. In response to the challenging weather conditions, authorities declared a holiday for schools in Chennai and nearby districts.

The relentless rain, coupled with traffic congestion, resulted in waterlogging across the city and neighboring districts like Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengelpet. Areas such as Sholinganallur in the IT corridor and various arterial roads witnessed disruptions in vehicular movement.

Railway operations in the Ambattur-Avadi-Arakkaonam sections were delayed due to waterlogged tracks, impacting suburban services. Flights also experienced delays in arrivals and departures due to the persistent showers, though airport authorities assured the public of preventive measures to avoid runway inundation.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, the low-pressure system over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm by November 30. The influence of a cyclonic circulation over Sri Lanka, along with the existing low-pressure system, will likely cause rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry until December 3.

Civic authorities responded with heavy-duty pumps to clear water from subways and critical intersections, aiming to mitigate the impact of flooding. The state remains on alert as weather conditions evolve, with the government actively engaging in relief measures to support the affected population.

