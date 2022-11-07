See how schools are built in New Delhi by AAP: Karnataka AAP leader Prithvi Reddy attacks BJP

Follow us on Image Source : @AAMAADMIPARTY.ORG Karnataka AAP leader Prithvi Reddy also said that he is wondering why the state government is so reserved about Kannada medium schools for children.

Karnataka: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Prithvi Reddy has taken a dig at the Karnataka BJP over the construction of schools in the state.

"This is a direct challenge to the Karnataka Education Minister. Come, visit and see how the schools are built in New Delhi by AAP. Our state President is going to take a tour and show how well they have been built. Kindly we urge you to build schools like they have been built by AAP in New Delhi, if you have the capacity to do so," the Karnataka AAP chief said in his social media post. Reddy has also tagged Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai in his post.

Urging the people to question the state government about the pathetic conditions of Kannada medium schools, Reddy said, "We will raise questions on why the ruling BJP is betraying poor children of the state." The AAP has taken up the issue of building schools following media reports bringing to light that more than 50 junior primary schools, 50 plus Higher Primary schools, located in Tiptur taluk, which falls in the constituency of Education Minister B.C. Nagesh, are in bad shape.

