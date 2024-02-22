Sarvodaya Vidyalaya Admission 2024-25 for entry-level classes opens in March – All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK The admission process for entry-level classes at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya will begin this March.

Sarvodaya Vidyalaya admission process to entry-level classes - nursery, KG, and Class 1 will commence from March 1 for the academic year 2024-25. The Directorate of Education, School Branch has released a circular in this regard on the official website. Children residing in Delhi shall be eligible to apply.

How to apply for Nursery Admission 2024?

According to the circular, the application forms for admissions to entry-level classes. i.e. Nursery/KG/Class 1 (whichever is the entry-level class in Government Sarvodaya Vidayalas of the Directorate of Education, Govt of NCT Delhi) can be obtained from the concerned school from March 1 to March 15 on all working days. The education department has also released the application forms along with the circular, which can be downloaded from edudel.nic.in.

What are the timings to obtain Nursery Admission 2024 application form?

As per the official notice, parents, and guardians can obtain the application forms from 8.30 am to 11.30 am in the morning and general shift schools and from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm in evening shift schools on all working days between March 1 to 15.

Where to submit the Nursery admission 2024 application form?

Parents and guardians can submit the duly filled application form along with required documents in the drop boxes available in the school.

What to do if there is any query?

A help desk consisting of teachers & SMC members will be available to guide the parents. Parents of the applicants are advised to get the application form checked by the Help Desk members. For filling out the application form, parents can get help from the Help Desk, if required.

What are the important dates for Nursery admission 2024 application form?

The board will publish a list of applicants along with any deficiency on March 19 at the notice board of the school. After that, the parents of the applicants can visit the school during school timings from March 19 to 20 for the removal of deficiencies in the application form.

After successful completion of the application forms, the board will conduct a lottery system if required on March 21 at 11 am and general shift and 3 pm shift schools in the presence of SMC members of the schools and parents.

When will the admission select list be out?

The board will upload a list of selected students for admission on the school notice board on March 22 at 11 am in Morning/General shift schools and at 3 pm in the evening shift schools. Admission will start from March 23, and will be completed by April 1. If any seat is left vacant, admission of children placed in waiting list will be done from April 2 to 6.

What are the documents required?

The following documents are required to be produced by the parent/guardian at the time of admission (only for the selected students after drawing of lots):-

1. Regarding Date of Birth (anyone):

Original Date of Birth Certificate issued by MCD or any other local body.

Anganwadi record.

Hospital/Auxiliary Nurse and Midwife (ANM) register record.

An Undertaking by the Parents regarding Date of Birth as per Part-B of the

Application Form.

One passport size photograph of the child.

2. Any one of the following documents as residence proof of Delhi:-

Ration Card issued in the name of parents having name of the child.

Domicile certificate of child or parents.

Voter I card of any of the parents.

Electricity bill/MTNL telephone bill/Water bill in the name of any of the parents.

Bank Passbook in the name of child or any of the parents.

Aadhaar card of child/any of the parents.

Passport in the name of child/any of the parents.

3. Caste Certificate, if applicable.