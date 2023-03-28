Ukraine returned medical students to get single chance to clear MBBS Final: Centre tells Supreme Court

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE PIC Ukraine returned medical students to appear for MBBS Final exam

The Central government on Tuesday, March 28, informed Supreme Court that medical students who returned to India from Ukraine will get a chance to appear for the MBBS final (part 1 and part 2) examinations including both theory and practical without enrolling in any existing medical colleges.

Previously, the centre told the Supreme Court that it cannot accommodate the medical students who have returned from Ukraine due to war there, in Indian medical institutes or universities. Centre said that it will disrupt the entire medical education system in India.