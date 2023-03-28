Tuesday, March 28, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. Ukraine returned medical students to get single chance to clear MBBS Final: Centre tells Supreme Court

Ukraine returned medical students to get single chance to clear MBBS Final: Centre tells Supreme Court

Previously, the centre told the Supreme Court that it cannot accommodate the medical students who have returned from Ukraine due to war there.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava New Delhi Updated on: March 28, 2023 16:55 IST
russia ukraine war, ukraine returned medical students
Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE PIC Ukraine returned medical students to appear for MBBS Final exam

The Central government on Tuesday, March 28, informed Supreme Court that medical students who returned to India from Ukraine will get a chance to appear for the MBBS final (part 1 and part 2) examinations including both theory and practical without enrolling in any existing medical colleges.

Previously, the centre told the Supreme Court that it cannot accommodate the medical students who have returned from Ukraine due to war there, in Indian medical institutes or universities. Centre said that it will disrupt the entire medical education system in India.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education

Top News

Related Education News

Latest News