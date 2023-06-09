New Medical Colleges in India: Government to open 50 colleges in various states this year, details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV New 50 medical colleges to be opened in country

New Medical Colleges in India: There is good news for NEET aspirants. Now, 50 new medical colleges are going to be opened in the country. The Union Health Ministry has given its approval. Along with this, the number of medical college seats in the country has also increased. According to the reports, more than 1 lakh 7 thousand seats are to be filled this year. With the addition of these 50 colleges including 30 government and 20 private, the number of medical colleges in the country now stands at 702.

According to the sources of news agency PTI, The 50 medical colleges have been approved in Telangana, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Nagaland, Maharashtra, Assam, Karnataka, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. These colleges will start with new sessions.

During inspections by the Undergraduate Medical Education Board of the National Medical Commission (NMC), 38 medical colleges across the nation had their recognition revoked for allegedly not upholding the required standards, according to sources. Further, show-cause notices have been issued to 102 medical colleges. Out of the 38 colleges, 24 colleges have appeared to the NMC while six have now approached the health minister. The colleges that have lost recognition are allowed to appeal once with the NMC and then with the health ministry after rectifying the deficiencies and inadequacies.

ALSO READ | NEET 2023 result soon on neet.nta.nic.in, check all latest updates

According to the sources, the UG board of the Commission's inspections revealed that many flaws with regard to CCTV cameras, Aadhaar-linked biometric attendance protocols, and faculty rolls prevented the colleges from meeting the required standards.

Government statistics show a significant growth in the number of medical schools nationwide since 2014. There has been a 69-percent increase in the number of medical colleges, from 387 before 2014 to 654 as of now, Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar told the Rajya Sabha in February.

ALSO READ | NEET 2023 aspirant Disha Sharma files petition against invigilator for spilling tea on her OMR sheet

Further, there was a 94-per cent increase in the number of MBBS seats, from 51,348 before 2014 to 99,763 as of now, and a 107-per cent increase in the number of post-graduate seats, from 31,185 before 2014 to 64,559 as of now.

To boost the number of doctors in the country, the government has increased the number of medical colleges and subsequently, that of MBBS seats, Pawar had said.