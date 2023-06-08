NEET 2023 aspirant Disha Sharma files petition against invigilator for spilling tea on her OMR sheet

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 18-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Disha Sharma

National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test, NEET 2023 Aspirant Disha Sharma who dreams of becoming a doctor, has filed a petition in the Rajasthan High Court against the exam invigilator for ruining her dream. During the NEET exam held on May 7, 2023, an incident happened with 18-year-old NEET aspirant, Disha Sharma, a cup of tea slipped from the invigilator's hand and fell on Disha's OMR sheet. After which, no extra time was given to her for completing the exam.

ALSO READ | Official NEET 2023 Answer Key Out on neet.nta.nic.in, raise objections if any before June 6

What happened exactly?

18-year-old, Disha Sharma, From Rajasthan's Bassi Town, was appearing for NEET 2023 on May 7th, 2023 at Vivek Techno School in the Ramnagariya area of Jaipur. Her exam was scheduled for 2 PM. The Invigilator was roaming inside the exam hall carrying a cup of tea. By mistake, the cup fell on Disha's OMR sheet or answer sheet, and all the answers from Disha's OMR were erased due to spilling the tea on her OMR sheet. A total of 17 questions have been missed due to spilling tea on her OMR sheet.

The invigilator asked her to rewrite her answers and did not give her extra time to complete the exam paper. When she finally asked the invigilator for only 5 minutes, he snatched the OMR sheet from her hand. After the exam was over, Disha complained to the Principal but he did not respond and ignored her requests. After this incident, Disha had to file a petition against the invigilator in Rajasthan's High Court.

ALSO READ | NTA releases NEET UG 2023 OMR response sheet

Hearing on July 4

Disha and her family filed a petition in the Rajasthan High Court. Taking the whole matter seriously, the Divisional Bench of Justice MM Srivastava and Justice Anil Upman have summoned Disha's original OMR sheet and complete record from NTA. Along with the CCTV footage from the exam center to the classroom, the principal of the school also has been ordered to present in court on July 4, 2023.

Disha Sharma is an Intelligent girl who has scored 99 percent marks in Class 12th. The dream of becoming a Doctor remained incomplete due to a mistake of the examiner.